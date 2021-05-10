How AustralianSuper directed nearly $19m to ISA

Australia’s largest industry superannuation fund, AustralianSuper, directed nearly $19 million to Industry Super Australia (ISA) over five years, according to answer provided to a key Parliamentary Committee.
The big industry fund revealed the information in answer to questions posed by the chair of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Tim Wilson, who asked in writing for the fund to complete a table for the last five financial years “outlining your financial contribution to Industry Super Australia”.
Wilson did not ask AustralianSuper or other funds the purpose of their contributions, but Industry Super Australia has acted as the coordinator of some major industry fund television advertising campaigns including “Compare the Pair” and “Fox in the Henhouse” as well as initiating industry research and surveys.
The AustralianSuper answer revealed that the fund directed $3,533,953 in the 2015/16 financial year, $4,774,000 in the 2016/17 financial year, $5,454,000 in 2017/18, $5,187,000 in 2018/19 and $5,070,317.
By comparison, big hospitality industry fund, Hostplus revealed its contribution for only the 2020 financial year – being $3.6 million.
Industry Super Australia is owned by 15 industry superannuation funds with Money Management reporting last week that NGS Super paid ISA $619,050 in 2019/20, after having paid the industry funds body $633,328.84 the previous financial year and $626,526.64 in 2017/18.
It also reveals how comparatively small fund, LegalSuper, directed $122,743 to ISA in 2019/20, after directing $132,697 the previous year and $124,664 in 2017/18.
This compares with TWU Super which directed $518,823 in 2019/20, $530,790 in 2018/19 and $773,677 in 2017/18.
Comments
Only to benefit members. Bahahaha
Next, he should be asking for full disclosure of the salaries and bonuses of both the ISA exec and KPI's that these are ascertained under (betting a large chunk of the amounts flowing in from member's super balances end up in their pockets), as well as the same for Australian Super.
Likewise, what amounts are then paid from ISA to the unions, and for what purpose?
Keep asking those questions Tim. Can they be charged with false advertising - industry super funds exist only to provide member benefits???
Given its effective fox and henhouse and other mass advertising and the influence its had on all sorts of policy, I'd say the industry funds have got OK value here.
I assume these fees will be caught up in the performance benchmarking process APRA is now driving?
APRA the sleeping regulator is being shown up by ONE senator asking a few questions. Why can't APRA do a better job?
Nothing to see here, just another regulator asleep at the wheel, protecting their comrades. The fox has truly taken over the hen house and no one is going to stop them.
A quick google search found in 2017/18 the ISA spent $4.5m on staff and over $12m on advertising.
https://financialservices.royalcommission.gov.au/Submissions/Documents/i...
The document (stamped confidential) shows that about 75% of their income goes to no member benefit. I wonder which staff are getting all that money, given that each super fund has it's own full staff.
What a load of “crap” it is a misuse of members funds at the highest level
How does any of this advertising relate to BID
This mass rought goes on under ASUCs nose and either does not care or does not want to know
When I advertise it gets picked to pieces by our licensee and unfortunately has far less impact then we want 1 but that’s what we have to deal with or get fined or banned Apparently that does not apply to ISA and it’s members ? Put whatever you like on no matter how damaging ! Just make sure you pitched 15 lines of disclaimer at the bottom of the add that no one can read and disappears in 4 seconds
Absolutely abominable what they can get away with
Well it's all relative really isn't it. Some fair points above about the inefficiencies of Industry Super funds and their "not for profit" claims (yes, it's easy not to make a profit when you're giving jobs to mates, you're way over-staffed and handing plum roles to union people of the board of trustees etc). It's a good thing this is being scrutinised.
In general though, the blatant skimming of obscene fees from mums' and dads' superannuation funds are far worse in my view. It's a disgrace that over-paid, over-inflated idiots are creaming money from mandated inflows, then buying their next supercar or trophy home after brilliantly underperforming the market (on average 80% of the time). The ISA campaigns have shone a light on that fact and I know it's uncomfortable for many, but it's true.
The light being shone on what the Industry Funds spend money on will uncover some uncomfortable truths as well. This is all good stuff as long as the general public gets the right outcome.
In the end, we are all FORCED to put our money into Super. None of the over-paid, over-inflated funds management industry needs to fight for that inflow. The way in which this mandated inflow is skimmed by all and sundry is a disgrace and needs to stop.
The non-4-profit label needs to be critically analysed by ASIC as there a lot of interested parties feeding off them not only ISA but related parties from employee reps. Also when will ASIC confirm ISA fund members have to pay for the errors in compliance of their own funds as they've gone quite on the matter?
