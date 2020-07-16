Funds hit most by early release perform best over 10 years

Some of the funds that have experienced the most in drawdowns due to the Government’s early release scheme have been the top performers over the last 10 years, according to SuperRatings.
Data from the research house found that the top performers were AustralianSuper, whose balanced option had returned 8.8% per annum over the last decade. This was followed by UniSuper Accumulation Balanced, Hostplus Balanced, Cbus Growth, CareSuper Balanced, and VicSuper FutureSave – Growth Option.
AustralianSuper, Hostplus, and Cbus were three of the top five funds that experienced the highest number of members using the early access scheme.
However, only half of the top performing funds over the last 12 months were among the top performing funds over the 10 years. SuperRatings said this highlighted the difficult for investment strategies to perform well in differing market conditions over the longer term.
Over the last 12 months, the data found that Suncorp was the top returning fund to the end of June with the Suncorp Multi-Manager Growth Fund returning 3.8%. This was followed by BUSSQ and Australian Ethical Super, whose balanced options returned 2.5% and 2.4% respectively.
SuperRatings executive director, Kirby Rappell, said: “Super is a long-term game, so members should avoid chasing short-term results and ensure they are invested in a quality fund with the right investment strategy that is well positioned to deliver for their needs over the course of their working life.
“Importantly, over the long term, returns remain very healthy.”
Rappell noted that 15 out of the 50 options in the SuperRatings Balanced Index generated a positive return in the 2019/20 financial year, which highlighted the quality of the funds.
“Managing risks while delivering a positive return in this environment has been a real challenge, and this is likely to continue through the rest of 2020,” he said.
“…on an absolute basis, members will see their balance move around a lot more than they have previously. Funds have done an excellent job of both managing risk and educating their members on these issues, but more can be done in this space.”
The balanced funds rank by a risk and return basis over the last seven years to 30 June, 2020, saw QSuper at the top. CareSuper, Cbus, VicSuper, and AustralianSuper delivered a higher return over this period but at a slightly higher level of risk.
Comments
A quick check of the top 20 funds in the AFR this week reveals a range of Australian Equity funds that thrash Industry funds. Not looking hard enough.
How disappointing that SuperRatings is still operating as a union fund PR agency. I thought Lonsec would have reined in their dodgy "research" by now. Or has Lonsec become addicted to the money union funds pay to use those dodgy research results in advertising?
Are we likely to see Lonsec's traditional research go down the same path? Will category definitions and measurement timeframes be "relaxed" to favour those products willing to pay the highest amount to use the results in their advertising?
Of course, returns from last Century are of little interest to a young worker starting a new super fund this year. Instead, they could have earned up to 60% return over the past 12 months, via one fund held within a personal choice retail fund (compared to only 0.52% in AusSuper). It was also possible to earn 4.5% in a cash based fund over the past 12 months. Why would anyone under 40 invest in a balanced fund?
Add new comment