EISS investigating confidentiality breach

EISS Super is investigating a breach of confidentiality of board documents being sighted by the Electrical Trades Union of Australia (ETU) union.

Answering questions during a parliamentary hearing, EISS chair, Peter Tighe was asked whether he was aware of any director who had shared board documents with a union.

Tighe said there was an issue in relation to documents being sighted by a shareholder that may have been provided by a director.

“There has been a process put in place to investigate that because of those documents are confidential to board discussions,” he said.

“…I understand the documents might have been sighted by the ETU.”

Tighe said he was not fully aware of the details but that the investigation was internal to the operations of the board.