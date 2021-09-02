Early release re-contributions to super excluded from NCC

Individuals who withdrew money from their superannuation under the early release of scheme can now re-contribute it without it counting towards their non-concessional contribution cap (NCC).
According to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), contributions could be made between 1 July, 2021 and 30 June, 2030.
“COVID-19 re-contribution amounts are not a new type of contribution. They are a personal contribution that we will exclude from an individual’s non-concessional contribution cap.
“Individuals can make COVID-19 re-contribution amounts to any fund of their choice where the fund rules allow.”
The ATO confirmed that the money did not need to be invested in the same super fund that it was withdrawn from and multiple re-contributions could be made.
However, if they were found to be ineligble, this could mean they exceeded the NCC.
"COVID-19 re-contribution amounts are reported as personal contributions. If the member is found to be ineligible it may result in that member exceeding their non-concessional contributions cap."
Up to $20,000 per individual was able to be withdrawn under the scheme and this was the maximum that could be re-contributed.
Comments
Sick, can I make the contribution in specie with the dirt bike I bought with the $10k?
In seriousness it is good if people put the money back in that they might have ripped out, but doubt it's going to be all that many people who actually do so.
I'm not sure how many people who used early release are in danger of breaching their NCC. An administrative nightmare that will cost more than the benefits (and those benefits are pretty much limited to the 'announcable')
What a win for the 0.00000000000000001% of Super Early release people who will need this change of Regs.
This type of UTTER RUBBISH proves beyond any doubt that these Canberra Bubble Bureaucratic Buffoons wouldn't have a freaking clue of what they are doing.
To seriously waste taxpayers money to make these changes is beyond comprehension of anyone in the Real Adviser world.
Wake up Canberra Bubble Buffoons - the country needs you but you are dead at the wheel.
FFS : - /
Agree with others comments so far. This is BS window dressing and next to no one that took $10-20K out of their super last year is at all likely to come anywhere near filling their non-conc. contributions bucket. But hey, sounds really good on the hustings in the leadup to an election.
I'm one of those who lost their job during covid and took advantage of early release. Now working and have re-contributors some of it and will put all of it back in. I'm sure there are more people than you think who'll be grateful for this
Good news Mr More for you to recontribute up to $20k.
Not sure if you know the NCC rules but unless you have also contributed another $110,000 in NCC this year, then the rules is of no benefit to you.
That’s great, but I expect you and vast majority of others that will/can do so won’t come close to hitting your non-concessional limits and as such this added category is largely unnecessary
Add new comment