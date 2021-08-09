AusSuper CIO paid $947k bonus

AustralianSuper’s executive team were paid a total of $6,091,406 including bonuses totalling $2.54 million between four of its executives during the 2019/20 financial year.
The industry superannuation fund was asked a question on notice by the House of Representative Standing Committee on Economics on what its base salary and bonuses were for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial year.
AustralianSuper pointed to its annual report in answering the question but noted that its 2020/21 FY salaries would be reported in its 2020/21 annual report.
The annual report said the fund’s chief investment officer and deputy chief executive, Mark Delaney, had the highest remuneration of the executives including a base salary of $733,437 and a performance payment of $947,400. Together with his superannuation payment, this gave him a total remuneration of $1,705,837 for the 2019/20 financial year.
The next best paid at the fund was its former head of equities, Innes McKeand, who had a total remuneration of $1,159,635 including a performance payment of $577,635. McKeand left the fund in March 2021.
The fund’s outgoing chief executive, Ian Silk, received a total remuneration of $1,111,234 and while he did not have a performance payment, he received non-monetary benefits totalling $17,417.
The fund’s head of mid-risk portfolios, Jason Peasley, had a total remuneration of $1,076,700 including a performance payment of $494,700.
AustralianSuper’s head of asset allocation and research, Carl Astorri, had a total remuneration of $1,038,000 including a performance payment of $519,000.
During the year, the fund had over $182 billion in assets under management.
Comments
And how is this fair and reasonable???
50% of their remuneration is bonuses and incentives??? A Financial Adviser is banned from receiving bonuses or incentives, we get taken out to lunch by a fund manager and we have to declare the $30 as a benefit......these guys are getting $500,000 + as bonuses and this seems all ok with ASIC?????
This Industry is just a joke now.
Very valid point MB
Lucky the industry funds only provide benefits for members and no fat cat bonuses to dodgy financial adviser types, or tickets to the corporate box at sporting events like those dirty financial services types. In another article the industry funds are talking about benefits for members only not dodgy financial groups. Seems the biggest dodgy financial group is industry fund executives.
If any of them holds an AR perhaps we can report them to a code monitoring body using Standard 12
Give it time, they will become like the big banks and get in trouble with issues like paying themselves big bonuses, staff misconduct cover ups, conflicts of interest and bribes, and fee for no service.....oh wait a minute, they are already there! Where is Adele Ferguson and her expose?
Yes and what are the details of the performance related bonus? If it's for just investment outperformance of, what index? But isn't this a conflict, i.e, it just encourages higher risk taking, Does the bonus like a performance fee have a high water mark, i.e. when bad years come they have to make those up. Otherwise just take more risk than the benchmark, sit and wait for bull years, cream the bonuses, and in bad years pocket 'just' the measly salary.
Meanwhile in the morning ASIC team meeting....."Don't worry about whats happening over at Australian Super, they manage our corporate super so if we look after them, they look after us" ......."Now how are we going with prosecuting that sole practitioner that is battling cancer and was a month late providing a review to a client?" !!
