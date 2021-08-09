AusSuper CIO paid $947k bonus

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AustralianSuper’s executive team were paid a total of $6,091,406 including bonuses totalling $2.54 million between four of its executives during the 2019/20 financial year.

The industry superannuation fund was asked a question on notice by the House of Representative Standing Committee on Economics on what its base salary and bonuses were for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial year.

AustralianSuper pointed to its annual report in answering the question but noted that its 2020/21 FY salaries would be reported in its 2020/21 annual report.

The annual report said the fund’s chief investment officer and deputy chief executive, Mark Delaney, had the highest remuneration of the executives including a base salary of $733,437 and a performance payment of $947,400. Together with his superannuation payment, this gave him a total remuneration of $1,705,837 for the 2019/20 financial year.

The next best paid at the fund was its former head of equities, Innes McKeand, who had a total remuneration of $1,159,635 including a performance payment of $577,635. McKeand left the fund in March 2021.

The fund’s outgoing chief executive, Ian Silk, received a total remuneration of $1,111,234 and while he did not have a performance payment, he received non-monetary benefits totalling $17,417.

The fund’s head of mid-risk portfolios, Jason Peasley, had a total remuneration of $1,076,700 including a performance payment of $494,700.

AustralianSuper’s head of asset allocation and research, Carl Astorri, had a total remuneration of $1,038,000 including a performance payment of $519,000.

During the year, the fund had over $182 billion in assets under management.