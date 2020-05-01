AMP kicking goals with the AFL

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Football League Players Association (AFLPA) has extended its 20-year partnership with AMP to be the default superannuation fund for players.

The re-appointment followed a comprehensive review process commissioned by the AFLPA and the AFL, which was conducted by independent consultants.

AMP would continue to provide superannuation plans to over 3,500 past and present AFL players, as well as provide education services in conjunction with Shadforth Financial Group.

Alex Wade, AMP Australia chief executive, said the new agreement was strong recognition of the quality, competitiveness and security of AMP’s workplace superannuation offer.

“AFL football is an important part of so many people’s lives, and we’re committed to helping players manage their unique career and income profiles, and build sustainable long-term wealth,” Wade said.

“The quality and flexibility of AMP’s insurance offer, competitive investment management fees and insurance premiums, investment performance, diversified MySuper portfolios, and AMP’s comprehensive Financial Wellness and education programs, were all identified by the AFLPA as reasons for their decision.”

Paul Marsh, AFLPA chief executive, said the review process highlighted that AMP’s offering remained best placed to service the unique needs of current and past AFL players.

“After an extensive independent review process, the AFLPA board made the decision to continue with the AFL Players’ Association’s longstanding partnership with AMP,” Marsh said.

“Through the review it was clear that AMP’s super fund was the preferred option to support the unique requirements of AFL players.”