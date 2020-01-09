Xplore Wealth appoints distribution manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Independent platform provider Xplore Wealth has appointed Durand Oliver as distribution manager, joining after five years as business development manager at HUB24.

At HUB24, he was responsible for helping grow the profile and usage of the platform, and managed adviser panels in WA, SA, Victoria and Tasmania.

Anne Hamieh, head of distribution and marketing, said Oliver’s role would be pivotal in promoting the company’s client-centric platform solutions and their regulatory expertise to the advice market.

“Durand brings with him a long record of outstanding business development and key relationship performance, which aligns with our objectives as we continue to focus on enabling our clients to confidently manage, protect and grow their clients’ wealth,” Hamieh said.

The company said Oliver’s commencement completed a series of strategic appointments that began in 2019, supporting their direction of delivering solutions for advisers in an environment of heightened regulation and consumer-focused reforms.