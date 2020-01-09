Xplore Wealth appoints distribution manager

10 January 2020by Chris Dastoor
0 Comments

Independent platform provider Xplore Wealth has appointed Durand Oliver as distribution manager, joining after five years as business development manager at HUB24.

At HUB24, he was responsible for helping grow the profile and usage of the platform, and managed adviser panels in WA, SA, Victoria and Tasmania.

Anne Hamieh, head of distribution and marketing, said Oliver’s role would be pivotal in promoting the company’s client-centric platform solutions and their regulatory expertise to the advice market.

Related News:

“Durand brings with him a long record of outstanding business development and key relationship performance, which aligns with our objectives as we continue to focus on enabling our clients to confidently manage, protect and grow their clients’ wealth,” Hamieh said.

The company said Oliver’s commencement completed a series of strategic appointments that began in 2019, supporting their direction of delivering solutions for advisers in an environment of heightened regulation and consumer-focused reforms.




Read more about:
appointment
Xplore Wealth
Durand Oliver
distribution
HUB24
Anne Hamieh

Recommended for you

ASIC challenged on ‘scary’ SMSF factsheet

Read more

FASEA acknowledges loss of COO

Read more

FASEA extension legislation now on notice paper

Read more

9 out of 10 super funds investigated by ASIC were retail funds

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment