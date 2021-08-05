Westpac leads fees-for-no-service compensation

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Westpac has paid or offered to pay out the most compensation for fees-for-no-service misconduct since 2016, according to figures from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Six of Australia’s largest banking and financial services institutions have paid or offered $1.86 billion in compensation to customers who suffered loss due to misconduct or non-compliant advice.

Compensation payments made or offered by the institution as at 30 June 2021

Institution Fees for no service misconduct Non-compliant advice Compensation paid or offered No. of customers Compensation paid No. of customers Westpac $578,441,530 71,498 $51,684,367 3001 NAB $556,144,345 677,531 80,002,139 2183 AMP $230,418,976 225,513 $38,892,310 2961 CBA $169,311,920 57,930 $9,354,027 626 ANZ $96,969,608 32,916 $44,700,475 2123 Macquarie $4,628,000 1,105 - - Total $1,635,914,379 1,066,493 $224,633,318 10,894

Source: ASIC

AMP, ANZ, CBA, Macquarie, NAB and Westpac undertook the review and remediation programs to compensate affected customers because of two major ASIC reviews.

ASIC commenced the reviews to investigate: