Westpac leads fees-for-no-service compensation

Westpac has paid or offered to pay out the most compensation for fees-for-no-service misconduct since 2016, according to figures from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).
Six of Australia’s largest banking and financial services institutions have paid or offered $1.86 billion in compensation to customers who suffered loss due to misconduct or non-compliant advice.
Compensation payments made or offered by the institution as at 30 June 2021
|
Institution
|
Fees for no service misconduct
|
Non-compliant advice
|
|
Compensation paid or offered
|
No. of customers
|
Compensation paid
|
No. of customers
|
Westpac
|
$578,441,530
|
71,498
|
$51,684,367
|
3001
|
NAB
|
$556,144,345
|
677,531
|
80,002,139
|
2183
|
AMP
|
$230,418,976
|
225,513
|
$38,892,310
|
2961
|
CBA
|
$169,311,920
|
57,930
|
$9,354,027
|
626
|
ANZ
|
$96,969,608
|
32,916
|
$44,700,475
|
2123
|
Macquarie
|
$4,628,000
|
1,105
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
$1,635,914,379
|
1,066,493
|
$224,633,318
|
10,894
Source: ASIC
AMP, ANZ, CBA, Macquarie, NAB and Westpac undertook the review and remediation programs to compensate affected customers because of two major ASIC reviews.
ASIC commenced the reviews to investigate:
- The extent of failure by the institutions to deliver ongoing advice services to financial advice customers who were paying fees to receive those services; and
- How effectively the institutions supervised their financial advisers to identify and deal with ‘non-compliant advice’.
Comments
they'll be paying out more on BT Panorama shortly.
Systemic theft approaching $2B and not one individual charged. Despicable, disgraceful and vile response by the supposed regulator.
So assuming an average of 100 clients per adviser, a bill (per planner, not per practice) of $800,000 each. Wow.
