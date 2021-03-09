Want the ASIC levy decreased? Lobby Josh Frydenberg

If financial advisers want to convince the Government to act to decrease the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC’s) proposed levy increases, then they would be best served directly lobbying the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, according to the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA).
In a message to members, the AFA has made clear it believes that Frydenberg is the politician most likely to be able to change the levy situation.
“We have escalated this issue to all those in the Government who we can, however to this point the response has been little more than an acknowledgement of the issue and the problem that it has caused,” the AFA told members.
“We have also escalated this issue to the Treasurer’s Office.
“What has been made clear to us is that the ultimate decision maker on this is the Federal Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg. The Treasurer is also the person who has approved the funding increases for ASIC, following the Royal Commission.”
The AFA said that while it would continue to advocate with whoever it could to have the levy issue fixed, it was now very late in the process.
“Members and other financial advisers may choose to contact their local member of Federal Parliament or State Senator to express their concern, or alternatively go direct to the decision maker,” it said.
Comments
Frydenberg and the LNP need to be sacked by All Advisers and their clients.
Frydenberg started LIF before giving it to ODwyer to finish.
Frydenberg implemented this double tax of directly funding ASIC from Advisers.
Frydenberg implemented the new crazy complete 2nd layer AFSL compliance with Admin platform FDS Optins.
Frydenberg Hates Advisers.
It’s time Advisers showed how much we hate Frydenberg.
Let’s get Frydenberg voted out along with the LNP.
Ah yeah, Einstein because the alternative of Labor is sooooo much better for financial planners, right??
WTAF mate, baby out with the bathwater/cut off nose to spite face much?
Frydenberg is the issue, as suggested lobby the eff out of him, the known friendly LNP MP's (of which there are a growing number) and also direct to the PM.
I think you're probably either Hedware or another Labor/union fund plant trying to sow the seeds of dissension. If not, please tell me, after 'voting out LNP', what oh what is your grandly magnificent master plan? Betting nil response and nil thought process pat your rant, and on the minimally slim chance you actually are a 'planner', I pity your clients for your lack of foresight!!!
Yep Aggro, a 22 yr and still going very well educated and experienced Financial Adviser.
Born and bred Blue blood Liberal.
The last 8 years of this LNP Govt could Not have been any worse for small business and financial advisers.
They disgust me with their lies and Adviser attacks.
And yes I truely believe that the Labor party could
Not have been any worse to Advisers.
Tell me one single good thing this LNP have done for Advisers ? Yep NONE
Wow, delusional and short sighted.
Labor planned, started, orchestrated and has been pushing this entire agenda from well prior to the LNP getting in, or have you forgotten that?
The biggest crime the Libs have against them is a distinct lack of balls to fight it, especially until more recently when a number if ex-planners have joined their party and hold seats.
Be bitter against the Libs, I get that - I also am p*ssed with their gonadless attitude, lack of care and blindness for the truth behind the Labor/Union super fabrications for the last decade plus - but saying that Labor would be better is insane.
That rationale also then indicates that the criminals who planned and executed a brutal assault leading to life altering permanent injuries and financial damage (which is what Labor/union super with the help of ASIC to date have done to our profession) would be better than an ineffectual police force that didn't realise it was happening, didn't really care enough to act in time and then reacted way too late.
As I said, with that level of thought process and allowing sentiment to cloud your judgement, I pity your clients
Are you an Adviser Aggro ?
Do you even know what an Adviser does and how affected we are ?
Have you ever worked with clients for Advice ?
Or just a stooge from Frydenbergs office ?
You sound a lot like a Canberra bubble bureaucratic moron making more excuses at every turn.
Hmmm, so you aren't aware of Tim Wilson pushing hard behind the scenes to stop the one-sighted bias of ASIC pro-industry super and anti-planners? Or how the group of LNP senators (including past financial planners now members of parliament) endlessly agitated until this parliamentary enquiry into super was allowed to be held, bringing into spotlight not only ASICs failing with LIF, SMSF false findings, and blindness to prosecuting anything industry super related, but also finally putting industry super's dodgy practices under the spotlight?
If you think an entire Government can be controlled and spun 180 degrees on a dime, simply by the party that happens to be in power at the time (especially against left leaning media sentiment, and CHOICE, AIST etc media releases and let's not forget the farcical Royal Commission that Haynes led outside of any Gov control or direction), then as Aggro implies, perhaps you actually are in the wrong game and a good outcome for the public may be you leaving the industry due to a lack of vision or understanding of how the real world works.
Agree Aggro.
The ASIC levy increase is of small concern compared to what’s coming with the compensation scheme and onerous breach reporting requirements. Christ you make a typo on an FDS and the whole OSA has to be cancelled and start again. What kind of a joke is that
Don't you go to jail for 5 yrs first for bad record keeping, then start again?
Exactly!...there is an agenda at work to rid this country of real financial advisers! (and other small business enterprises)
100% Agree.
Frydenberg or his family have had a bad Asvoser experience somewhere, his vendetta against Advisers and small business for the last 8 years has been disgusting.
Time we show him the same treatment and get rid of him and he can go back to working for the big banks directly.
How do we start a petition to send to Frydenberg and The Prime minister ?
AFA FPA get of your a*&%$#s and get something happening online that we can all sign.
This going back and forth like a buch of angry school kids is ridiculous and getting us no where.
