QLD adviser pleads guilty to dishonestly using $1.1m

A Queensland financial adviser has pleaded guilty to dishonestly using around $1.1 million of client money for his own use.

Anthony Vivian Dick from Townsville, Queensland, pleaded guilty to eleven counts which carried maximum penalties between 10 and 14 years.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleged that between March, 2006 and December, 2017, Dick transferred around $1.1 million from clients’ superannuation, pensions and savings accounts.

This was then used to fund his personal lifestyle.

A date had not yet been set for his appearance at Townsville District Court but ASIC said it noted his early guilty plea.