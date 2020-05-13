QLD adviser pleads guilty to dishonestly using $1.1m

13 May 2020by Laura Dew
0 Comments

A Queensland financial adviser has pleaded guilty to dishonestly using around $1.1 million of client money for his own use.

Anthony Vivian Dick from Townsville, Queensland, pleaded guilty to eleven counts which carried maximum penalties between 10 and 14 years.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleged that between March, 2006 and December, 2017, Dick transferred around $1.1 million from clients’ superannuation, pensions and savings accounts.

Related News:

This was then used to fund his personal lifestyle.

A date had not yet been set for his appearance at Townsville District Court but ASIC said it noted his early guilty plea.




Read more about:
regulation
ASIC
court

Recommended for you

Before COVID-19 ASIC was investigating mostly retail funds

Read more

Limitations on proposed regulator oversight authority not effective

Read more

Why the times are suiting HUB24

Read more

FSC warns of increased expense under Financial Accountability Regime

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment