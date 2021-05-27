ME Bank charged

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has made criminal charges against formerly industry fund-owned Members Equity Bank (ME Bank) in the Federal Court of Australia.

These charges related to alleged contraventions of sections 12DB(1)(g) and 12GB(1) of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 and sections 64(1) and 65(1) of the National Credit Code, between 2 September, 2016 and 3 September, 2018.

The court had not yet set a date for the first return of the matter, but further details would be released following after the hearing.

The matter was being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral from ASIC.