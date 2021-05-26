Hayne failed and APRA failed on industry funds

Members of a key Parliamentary Committee have found that the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry was deficient because it failed to fully examine industry funds.
NSW Liberal backbencher and member of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Jason Falinski, has told the Parliament that he also believes that the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) had also fallen short of expectations.
Speaking during the debate on the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority Bill, Falinski joined with a number of other Government back-benchers in strongly criticising both the Royal Commission and the roles played by APRA and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).
Falinski said during the debate that the Economics Committee had been undertaking an inquiry into the implementation of the Hayne Royal Commission's recommendations and that, “what we've found in that inquiry is that the Hayne Royal Commission was deficient”.
“It was deficient in its inquiry; let this chamber be in no doubt. It brought forward two industry funds for questioning. It never questioned IFM [Industry Funds Management], another donor to the Labor Party. It never questioned Industry Super associations,” Falinski said.
“We asked APRA, 'How is it that Industry Super can be using members' money, when members were never asked whether they wanted to give that money to Industry Super—it was taken from them by force of legislation and industrial agreement—to pay journalists at the ABC?,” he said.
“The answer from APRA was that they didn't know, because Industry Super holdings were so complex that they had no oversight.
“The Hayne Royal Commission had two industry funds come before it who admitted that they had spent tens of millions of dollars on marketing to fund managers for no clear benefit to their members, but it just let the inquiry cease, stop.
“What we on the Economics Committee have found is a cartel that is using the money of Australians to probably advance the political interests of that body. But we don't know that, because our regulators have refused to do it. I'm not saying 'have not wanted to' or 'have been incapable of'; they have refused to do it. And the Labor Party wants to shut that discussion down,” Falinksi said.
Comments
So, if you don’t like the results of a forensic examination conducted by a royal commission, and the regulators acting on evidence too don’t do your political witch hunting business, everyone’s in on some conspiracy to dud super fund members?
Given these are typically also the best returning funds going around for last 30 years too, not sure what Mr Falinski and his friends are in about really.
Well, that is exactly what they're on about.
"Our guys got hammered because they are immoral, thieving, criminal grifters. The other guys got off lightly because they actually do a good job. THIS CANNOT STAND!"
Although that is clearly the case, I've seen some dodgy stuff going on (first hand) in Industry Super funds. It's absolutely insignificant compared to the disgusting levels of greed, theft and criminality in the profit-driven sector, but it does happen. Shining a light on those Industry Fund practices, and getting them stamped out will only make Industry Funds even stronger. I say, go for it.
These backbenchers are only helping to show the true colours of the Liberal Party - which is a great thing also.
Next you'll say these Superfunds only cost $1.50 a week to be a member. At one stage AwareSuper performance was so poor they stopped paying money to research companies and bailed on the process.
The LNP is finally waking up from their coma of financial ignorance. Meanwhile they have carried out the wishes of industry funds by destroying all of the industry fund's competition
yep, unfortunately too little too late.
Mike, these members haven't "found" anything. They actually just "believe" some things. Which I'm sure they "believed" before they even got on the committee. Faith and fact are two different things. Your headline is misleading.
These funds are rubbish...The behaviour of Industry Funds I would say is worse than AMP in my experience...and that's pretty bad. What about where things like...the non concessional cap is $100K but you can only transfer $5,000 at a time.... How about false and deceptive advertising. Misleading statements about performance by a) using outdated time frames, sometimes 18 months old because that's that's the best timeframe and B) .comparing performance to a pool of dud super funds from 1980..C) .inappropriate asset allocation, example are asking the RBA to bail them out during Covid because their "balance" funds are over exposed in unlisted property and private below investment grade debt and equities..then there is the "the only fees you pay are $1.50"..yet by the time you add in ALL fees direct and indirect they're more expensive but for 50 years they've never disclosed those fees....client retention teams ringing harassing clients not to rollover monies, telling clients "Financial Planners are just driven by commissions"...9 months to process a death benefit...and something called a Fax to communicate. Aware Super using 1 bank account for all contributions and manually sorting members deposits..I could go on and on and on.... Not to mention the hundreds of millions paid in commissions to Union Super funds and it's not ok to pay a commission but it's ok to sponsor Melbourne Storm.
You missed out on the misleading advertising in relation to the govt potentially providing a pay increase instead of a Super increase, thereby causing their poor members to sell their homes when they retire?, when all they have to do is get advice (even intrafund advice) to salary sacrifice the pay increase. Here's a novel thought... why not send a "general advice" letter to clients to tell them that they can do a salary sacrifice to avoid having to sell their home when they retire? At least that would be more in the interests of the client than anti-LNP advertising. :P
“The answer from APRA was that they didn't know, because Industry Super holdings were so complex that they had no oversight".
Unbelievable. Things get a little complex for the regulator so they just don't bother looking any deeper. What an excellent example to set, structure your affairs in a complex manner and we wont look any further as its in the too hard basket.
News flash, they are complicated structures for a reason $$$$$
So complex APRA couldn't work out how they kept coming up with the great performance figures! No worries though.
Because the Industry Funds pushed for the RC in the first place, to help destroy their competitors. Proof of this is that their marketing arm, their thousands of intra-fund "advisers", have been given massive protection within the flawed Hayne2 legislation. While many retail advisers are being driven to the wall through annual opt-ins, the Industry Funds' intra-fund marketing reps are free to charge ongoing fees for the next 100 years, without opt in & without informed consent. A massive collection racket, charging ongoing fees for little to no service, beyond words.
It is not a debate on performance but rather one rule for all, why are member reserves being used to pay for advice whilst members are being told it is a free service as is the case with one particular fund in QLD? Why can trustees dictate to members which financial service professionals they can and cannot use? Why are registered advisers not able to act as financial advisers on member funds if they elect to use a specific adviser? If the funds are that great what is the issue? simple solution one rule for all and all have choice have choice of fund. Why the push back?
Meanwhile, "ASIC suing AMP for charging deceased customers".
They only stole about $1M from over 2000 dead people - WHO THEY KNEW HAD PASSED AWAY! I mean, it's not really that bad is it? Why would Hayne focus on that when he could be witch-hunting Industry Funds for spending money on marketing? Surely spending member money on marketing to increase the size of the fund - which ultimately benefits members - is WAY WORSE that stealing from dead people. Right? Yeah, of course it is.
Hi Jo can we have a grown up discussion around fees being charged to deceased estates please? Experienced advisers understand that there is often an awful lot of time and work undertaken by advisers supporting executors of deceased clients. Are you saying that this work should be unpaid? Insurance companies, local councils, the tax office all continue to get paid by deceased estates as they rightly should - so if an adviser provides valuable service to the estate they have a legal right to be paid just like everyone else. The executor(s) must provide informed consent for said fees but if an adviser does the work they should reasonably expect to get paid. If a deceased estate paid fees and no advice / service was provided then that is a fee for no advice issue like any other - whether the client is alive or has passed away is irrelevant. Lets get the emotional click bait headlines out of the way and deal with the real issue please!
"...is WAY WORSE that stealing from dead people" what about $100,000,000 taken from alive members (and some dead one I would assume) for Intra Fund Advice Fees - not delivered to heaps on these members each year - and they will do it again next year, and the year after, and then the next year.
You want to be in a fund like that?
They wouldn't even be aware that some members have died, their insurance benefits would now have been cancelled and their accounts dwindling away to noting due to fees for no service...
"Stolen by continuing to charge insurance premiums?" In my experience, overcharged premiums have always been repaid with the benefit payment, so I would be surprised if this is an accurate charge.
"Stolen for Adviser fees?" These fees were in agreement with the client, and the adviser still has work to do to assist with the claim, if they were there for the client... Maybe they weren't, but I knowe that in a few of my own cases, I did a shitload of work for clients without receiving any ongoing service fee, because AMP had cancelled that fee despite the wife/beneficiary still being alive and accepting of the service I provided.
Let's see how those charges play out before we say that's worse than the hundreds of millions of dollars stolen from living people because they were caught under regulatory capture they had no agreement to!!!
While I don't disagree that there is a lot of work winding up and providing service to a deceased estate/beneficiary, your are doing exactly that, providing the advice to the deceased estate/beneficiary. You cant provide service to a dead person, who the agreement was with, not his estate. Either the agreement needs to change (unlikely) or you need to engage the a new agreement with the executor/beneficiary when they ask for assistance. If they are existing clients of yours, this shouldn't be an issue as advice would need to be provided, so not sure why you have an issue with it.
Which would be repaid when the claim is settled or requested by the estate in the event a policy does not have a death benefit, so yeah, way worse...
The Liberal Party had to be dragged into holding this Royal Commission (by a couple of Nationals MPs). In revenge, the Liberals made restrictive terms of reference and deadline. But the Liberal Party hoisted itself with its own petard when the Commission found its time and focus consumed by so much fault within banks and for-profit funds. Obviously a pity more industry super funds did not front the committee, but it is extremely churlish of Liberal Party MPs to complain and to let their political half-truths to get in the way of reform.
Yes - the header to this story is misleading.
Need to understand how industry funds gained a foothold was through help by the IRC. No level playing field. Next step try and gain respectability as the good guys with suspect much higher yields. then provide some monies for their friends, Then comes control of capital, then comes forcing corporations to adopt their ideological bent .using the power of not their monies but the members. What ever happened to the sole purpose test. GO FIGURE.
Jo Son, it looks like you are buying the industry funds argument of 'just regulate the other guys, nothing to see here'. The debate isn't about whether non-industry funds have scrutinized, it is that the scrutiny was heavily biased away from industry funds. the points being made here are that the 'holier than thou' industry funds aren't always that holy and should be held to account like everyone else for dishonest, deceptive or unethical behaviour. Free financial planning is deceptive (ours are free, while the others rip you off with commissions); blocking rollovers out to other funds on the so-called basis of not in your interest; profit for members while political donations are on the rise. Others are just pointing out deceptive behaviour and how did a RC miss all this
The whole driver for the RC was to wipe out competition to the Industry Funds (as part of Union and Labor Party organisation). Now that the competition has been wiped out the Industry Funds, Unions and Labor Party are pushing hard to shut down Chapter 7 of Corporations Act and do away with Statements of Advice (SoA). This will allow them to flog their own product without accountability. A lot of money is channelled out of industry funds toward the unions and Labor Party. They are deeply political organisations and should not be allowed to use member money to serve their own personal/political agendas.
Spot on.
The elephant in the room is that Hayne was in way over his head. Want to have some fun? On YouTube watch Stalinist or German National Socialist show trials. The similarity is uncanny. this was never about achieving a rational and thought out solution to a problem the Government created in the first place by allowing institutions unbridled access to a limitless pool of money.
If you want proof of the bias watch how they "grill" or lead Aust Super on Pacific Hydro ...
