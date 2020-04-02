Before COVID-19 ASIC was investigating mostly retail funds

3 April 2020by Mike Taylor
0 Comments

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is currently investigating three times as many retail funds as it is industry funds. 

Answering a question on notice from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Corporations and Financial Services, ASIC deputy chair, Karen Chester said the regulator was pursuing 16 current investigations in relation to retail funds six of which had arisen either from Royal Commission case studies or referrals. 

She said that five current investigations were in relation to industry funds. 

Related News:

The question was asked of ASIC in late February with the answer being noted by the Committee in late March. 

Both ASIC and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) have subsequently signalled a change in emphasis and have made clear to superannuation fund trustees that they must prioritise having sufficient liquidity to meet any demands arising from the Government’s hardship early access regime. 




Read more about:
ASIC
australian securities and investments commission
industry funds
retail funds
super funds
superannuation funds
karen chester
APRA
australian prudential regulation authority

Recommended for you

ASIC warns real estate agents on early release super advice

Read more

Societe Generale charged by ASIC

Read more

APRA and ASIC need to collaborate on data

Read more

Legislation passes to impose mortgage broker best interest duty

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment