ASIC facing more Parliamentary Committee scrutiny

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is facing a Parliamentary Committee grilling over how it developed its self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) factsheet and how it remained current for so long when it ultimately proved to be wrong and was amended.
The chair of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Tim Wilson has specifically pointed to the SMSF fact sheet in highlighting that the most senior executives within ASIC will be fronting his committee tomorrow.
“ASIC’s capability is of particular interest after recent data exposed errors in their SMSF fact sheet that should have been identified with basic critical reasoning,” Wilson said in a statement.
The SMSF factsheet had been the subject of criticism by the SMSF Association and other industry sectors for many months, with ASIC only moving to update the document after the issue was raised during an earlier hearing of the Parliamentary Committee.
The ASIC factsheet suggested that the annual cost of running an SMSF was $13,900 a year with the SMSF Association suggesting the actual cost was far closer to $5,000 a year.
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) will also be appearing before the Parliamentary Committee.
Comments
ASIC routinely manipulate data to push their ideological, socialist agenda. Look at the disgraceful promotion and bastardised statistics from the life insurance investigation REP413. It's time for the politicians to dig deeper.
ASIC really does not have the capacity for critical reasoning. That's been an ongoing issue for more than the 20+ years I have been in the financial advice space.
ASIC are vitriolic and persistent.
They have just lost a very public and high profile case involving Harold Mitchell and Stephen Healy over tennis broadcasting rights.
It was reported they may have spent up to $10Mill of tax payers money pursuing the case and now have to pay expenses as a result of the loss.
At some point, this has to be reeled in regarding the endless and vitriolic pursuit and the ideologically driven and biased position that ASIC hold against anything to do with financial services.
Surely there are bigger questions for ASIC to answer e.g how much of taxpayers money has been wasted on unsuccessful cour cases, why were 400 planners from a licensee only given 1 month to find an alternative licensee, why does it take close to 12 months to get your own license, hoe much revenue has been raised as a result if the unnecessary ethics training, what is their target to reduce the number of financial planners to or date they plan to wind up the industry etc
My SMSF admin and Audit is $990 per year, do a search online and you will find plenty that charge significantly less. One group even provides the software to do your own return for free, you just need to pay for an Audit. Where do they get these crazy numbers from, that is the question the committee needs to ask.
