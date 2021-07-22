Yarra appoints CBA CFO as managing director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Yarra Capital Management has appointed Edward Eason, a former Commonwealth Bank (CBA) chief financial officer (CFO), as managing director, commencing mid-August 2021.

Based in Melbourne, he would have oversight of Yarra’s day-to-day operations and be responsible for the delivery of Yarra’s strategic priorities.

Eason had over 20 years’ financial services industry experience and was most recently enterprise services CFO at CBA where he had financial accountability for the CBA Group’s digital, technology and operations functions.

Since 2017, Eason was also a director of Colonial First State Investments Limited, the issuer of Colonial’s FirstChoice range of products.

Before becoming CFO of enterprise services in 2017, Eason was an executive general manager at CBA, where he had overall responsibility for the bank’s global strategy function, working closely alongside the board, chief executive and executive leadership team.

Before joining CBA in 2012, Eason spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was a managing director and co-head of the Australian Financial Institutions Group.