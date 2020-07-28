Westpac announces COO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Westpac has appointed Scott Collary as chief operating officer (COO) of its new group operating office, which brings together the group operations and group technology departments, while group executive Gary Thursby will leave the bank early next year.

Collary joined from the Bank of Montreal where he held the role of chief information and operations officer of its North American personal and business banking, private wealth and global asset management divisions, and held positions at ANZ and Citigroup prior to that.

Peter King, Westpac group chief executive, said Collary had extensive experience working in senior financial services roles leading large global teams.

“He has a proven track record of delivering large-scale transformation programs at major international banks that improve operating technology performance,” King said.

Thursby would act as chief information officer from 25 September, replacing Craig Bright who announced his departure in May.

King said Thursby had made a significant contribution across a broad range of roles, including as chief strategy and operating officer, as well as running enterprise services and most recently as chief financial officer.

“He has been instrumental in developing the organisations strategy, including Westpac’s fintech investments, as well as overseeing the implementation of open banking and driving efficiencies in the bank’s operations,” King said.