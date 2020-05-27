WealthO2 appoints CTO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Financial services software firm WealthO2 has appointed Matthew Done as chief technology officer (CTO).

Done joined WealthO2 from global money transfer provider WorldFirst, where he was CTO of acquired FX Hedging company CurrencyVue.

Prior to this he was the system development lifecycle manager for information technology and services company SAI Global.

He would report directly to Shannon Bernasconi, managing director, who said Done was a highly accomplished application architect and development manager, with experience managing and implementing several mission critical systems development projects.

“He has over 20 years’ experience in technology roles across a variety of industries from banks, to telecommunications to financial services companies, and he has solid experience in the implementation and management of software applications,” Bernasconi said.

“He is an agile practitioner, who specialises in horizontally distributed applications for the cloud.

“His appointment follows strong demand for the WealthO2 adviser solution, and this demand will only increase as advisers continue to increasingly question the value that the traditional platform providers bring to their business and clients.”

Done’s appointment followed the recent appointments of Arnold Castro as senior developer and Sotheany Vuth as finance manager.

Castro had 13 years’ experience in development and joins WealthO2 from CBHS Health Fund where he was a senior developer and software architect.

Vuth had seven years accounting and finance experience and joined WealthO2 from workforce solutions company GEO where she was finance manager.