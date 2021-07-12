Walesby new Australian CEO for Mirae

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Mirae Asset Global Investments has appointed former ETF Securities chief executive (CEO) Kris Walesby as CEO for its Australian operations.

In addition to Walesby’s appointment, Oliver Reynolds also joined as chief operating officer (COO) for the region.

Walesby was ETF Securities CEO for five years, and previously worked in London for various investment managers, including Blackrock.

Walesby left the ETF Securities last October, with the company’s founder Graham Tuckwell having returned to Australia and taking on the role of executive chair.

Before moving to Australia in 2015, he was head of capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Invesco Powershares.

Reynolds was most recently the chief financial officer at Coolabah Capital and worked in senior positions across the XTB group, Blackrock Asset Management and Westpac.

Walesby said his goal as CEO was to position the firm as the market-leading asset manager in Australia providing innovative investments.

“We want to be regarded by clients, and broader communities, for consistently providing the best of breed investment solutions,” Walesby said.

“With the combination of Mirae Asset’s deep fund management expertise and the local knowledge of the existing team, we hope to establish a strong Australian identity.”