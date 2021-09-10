Vanguard Australia appoints MD

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Vanguard Australia appointed Daniel Shrimski as managing director, as Frank Kolimago will become global head of talent management for Vanguard Group in Philadelphia, US.

Shrimski joined Vanguard’s Australian business in 2011 as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) and moved to the US in January 2017 to become the divisional CFO of the US retail investor group. The group comprised over US$2 trillion ($2.71 trillion) in assets under management (AUM) and more than seven million retail investors.

Most recently he was CFO for Vanguard’s international business and a member of the international leadership team.

Prior to Vanguard he spent 11 years at GE across Australia, US and The Netherlands, including being a finance director within GE Capital Australia’s consumer finance division.

“It is an exciting time to be re-joining the Australian business,” Shrimski said.

“Since I left Australia in 2017 the business has evolved significantly and with a stronger focus on working directly with investors and the advisers that serve them.

“The launch of Vanguard super next year will be an exciting step forward on that journey to help Australian investors achieve their financial goals.”