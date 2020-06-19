Vanguard appoints new Personal Investor head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Vanguard Australia has appointed Balaji Gopal as head of its Personal Investor business and will join the Australian executive team.

Gopal was currently head of product strategy and the appointment followed the return of Lori Mighton to Pennsylvania, US, following the launch of the Personal Investor offer.

Frank Kolimago, Vanguard Australia managing director, said the moves were part of the firm’s commitment to the ongoing development of talent by rotating executives through different parts of the global organisation.

“Balaji is well known to many through his work leading Vanguard Australia’s product strategy team in long-term product planning, research, development and implementation,” Kolimago said.

“His deep experience in product implementation and execution strategy is the perfect mix of skills for our next head of Personal Investor as we continue to challenge the status quo and provide Australian investors with more high value products and experiences.”

Mighton would be taking on a newly-created role within Vanguard’s Enterprise Advice business.

“We would like to recognise the pivotal role Lori played in the building of Vanguard Personal Investor,” Kolimago said.

“Under her leadership, the team developed and launched an ambitious and future focussed digital offer for Australian investors.

“Lori has been a valued member of Vanguard Australia’s executive team during her three years in Australia and we wish her the very best as she returns to the United States and embarks on her new challenge in the group responsible for Vanguard’s cloud-based advice product platform.”