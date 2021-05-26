UniSuper appoints Peter Chun as CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

UniSuper has appointed Peter Chun as its new chief executive (CEO) and will start in the role on 6 September.

Chun would replace CEO Kevin O’Sullivan who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down after eight years.

Chun had 30 years of experience in financial services and was most recently group executive, member growth at Aware Super where he was responsible for leading the bank, marketing, digital, product and business development functions.

Chun also spent over a decade at Colonial First State in roles across product, distribution, and investments.

Unisuper chair, Ian Martin, said: “Peter has worked across all aspects of the superannuation sector and brings immense qualifications, experience and insight to the role. We look forward to welcoming him to the business later in the year”.

Commenting on his appointment, Chun said he was excited to lead a dynamic and successful team.

“This is an exciting time for UniSuper and its members. The superannuation sector is changing rapidly, and it is important that funds continue to evolve and adapt,” he said.

“The fund has a uniquely deep relationship with its members; particularly in the higher education sector and UniSuper’s core purpose – to deliver greater retirement outcomes for members – will continue unchanged.

“I am motivated and committed to making impactful change to retirement outcomes for Australians and this role furthers that opportunity for me professionally and personally.”