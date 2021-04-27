UBS appoints fixed income PM

By Chris Dastoor

27 April 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

UBS Asset Management has appointed Tom Nash as portfolio manager of its Australian fixed income team.

Nash previously spent 10 years at HSBC in Australia and London, where he was part of the global fixed income research team, primarily responsible for its strategy on rates and foreign exchange for Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Tim Van Klaveren, head of UBS Asset Management fixed income portfolio management team for Australia, said: “We are confident that Tom’s knowledge of macroeconomics, interest rates and foreign exchange will significantly bolster the existing portfolio management team and will further strengthen our existing capabilities and experience in the Australian fixed income market”.

Bryce Doherty, head of UBS Asset Management in Australasia, said the addition of Nash reflected the ongoing strength of the Australian fixed income business and demand for UBS fixed income products in the Australian market.




