UBS AM head steps down

UBS has announced its Australian and NZ head of asset management, Bryce Doherty, will step down from his role at the end of June after 10 years at the firm.

Doherty has been in the industry for 25 years and will be pursing new challenges within the Australian market.

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Bryce for his contribution to UBS. During his career at the firm, he has played a key role in the successful build-out of AM in Australia, including the integration of ING Investment Management and the partnership with Yarra Capital Management and CBRE Clarion, and has provided strategic insights to the broader Australian business,” UBS said.

Doherty would remain at UBS until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition. Current head of the Australian real estate business, John Mowat would become the interim head of asset management for Australia and NZ.

Mowat has 17 years of experience and joined UBS in 2010.