Sydney wealth manager launches online solution

Sydney-based wealth manager Sarto Advisory has launched its own online investing solution.

Sarto Invest would offer access to the firm’s Growth Portfolio, which invested in ASX stocks and would include additional model portfolios in due course.

Sarto hoped this would offer a younger generation of Australians access to professional investing, particularly given there was $3.5 trillion of wealth passing through generations.

Founder and investment adviser, Hamish Foletta, said: “Like all boutique wealth managers, we are limited in the number and type of clients we can take on — the economics of the industry mean we all focus on high-net-worth clients.

“And yet, all Australians deserve access to the benefits that professional investing can bring. By using technology to scale delivery of our intellectual property, we can cost-effectively help an entirely new audience of clients, including those in the early stages of their wealth-building journeys.

“In particular, our existing clients are very focused on issues [having] to do with intergenerational wealth transfers and want us to be involved in helping their adult children understand the right way to build and protect family wealth.”

He also highlighted the Quality of Advice Review’s focus on technology and its use to reach a broader audience of clients.

Sarto Invest would have a minimum investment of $25,000 and be delivered in collaboration with the platform OpenInvest.

OpenInvest head of distribution, Ravi Verma, said: “In every developed market, well-run and strategic wealth management firms are not waiting for the next generation to inherit before turning up to pitch them with their traditional, face-to-face service model. Instead, they have an offering for every type of client, no matter where they are in their life stage”.