SelfWealth and OpenMarkets continue partnership

Broking platforms SelfWealth and OpenMarkets have announced they will continue their partnership for a further three years.

The partnership first commenced in 2017 and both firms had seen significant growth in the period since, especially during the recent market volatility.

SelfWealth had also committed to using OpenMarkets as its clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) partner for its scalable technology.

Ivan Tchourilov, who became chief executive of OpenMarkets in December 2019, said the partnership with SelfWealth had allowed the firm to grow clients and staff.

“Having a partner like SelfWealth has given OpenMarkets exposure to an impressive volume of clients and has accelerated our growth.

“The growth has allowed us to hire over 35 unbelievable people during the COVID-19 crisis as well as launch new products. We look forward to continuing that momentum as we take on the old ways of doing things and give power to investors.”

Rob Edgley, SelfWealth managing director, said: “With OpenMarkets locked in as our CS&E partner for the long term, we can focus on building and offering a wider breadth of products with excellent manufacturing and usability.

“The potential for exceptional product innovation and economies of scale will benefit our growing number of clients. These opportunities will also put us in a front seat position to continue to rival traditional offerings in the market.”