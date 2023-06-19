Schroders Australia appoints CEO

Schroders Australia has appointed chief investment officer, Simon Doyle, as its new chief executive.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the firm said this would be as well as his CIO role which he had held since February 2022.

He would take over from Sam Hallinan who had led the business since April 2021.

His role as head of multi-asset would be taken over by Sebastian Mullins, who had worked as deputy head of multi-asset under Doyle since February 2022 and worked at Schroders since 2019.

Mullins would also assume portfolio management duties for the Schroders Real Return fund while Adam Kibble, multi-asset fund manager would be co-portfolio manager.

The pair would also work on the Global Target Return fund, Global Active Allocation fund and Real Return (Managed) fund.

It said: “This is part of an important and future-focused evolution of the Australian business, reinforcing Schroders’ commitment to being investment-first and insight-led. Schroders recognizes the critical importance and value of our investment proposition to clients and the need to tailor our capabilities to help solve their specific needs”.

Chris Durack, head of Schroders Asia Pacific, said, “Simon’s new dual CEO and CIO role reflects our ongoing commitment to helping solve for our clients by being an investment-first and insight-led business in Australia, and allows for further direct engagement on investment solutions with our clients, the needs of whom are becoming increasingly complex.

Simon is highly regarded internally both locally and globally across the Schroders business and is well-known within the market and amongst our clients.”

Peter Harrison, global chief executive officer for Schroders, said: “These leadership changes signify our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional investment solutions tailored to our clients' specific needs. Under Simon's leadership, and with an investment-led approach supported by our locally-based investment teams, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering outstanding results for our clients.”