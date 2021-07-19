Schroders appoints head of Australian fixed income

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Schroders has internally promoted Stuart Dear to the role of head of Australian fixed income, responsible for $6 billion in funds under management.

Dear would be based in Sydney and continue to report to head of fixed income and multi-asset, Simon Doyle.

He joined Schroders in October 2012 as an Australian fixed income fund manager and was subsequently promoted to deputy head of fixed income (Australia) in April 2016.

Doyle said: “As deputy head of fixed income, Stuart has successfully led the rates and credit teams, adapting the investment process to a challenging interest rate and credit environment.

“Appointing Stuart as head of Australian fixed income is recognition of his skills as a fixed income investor, his commitment and of the team’s achievements in delivering strong results for clients.”

Sam Hallinan, Schroders Australia chief executive, said: “Fixed income continues to play an important role in client portfolios, and it is pleasing to be able to promote internally from what is already a very well-respected team in the market. Talent development and promotion from within is a great sign of success.

“It’s clear that our industry is at a pivotal juncture. It is facing some tough and unique challenges with multi decade low rates, asset-owner consolidation, regulatory reform and net zero sustainability trends.

“While it is a given that a business as strong and successful as Schroders invests in its teams and capabilities to help our clients respond to these challenges, this is a people game, and I am really happy to see Stuart take the reins of such an important investment capability.”