Robeco appoints CEO

Robeco has appointed Karin van Baardwijk as chief executive, commencing from the start of next year, succeeding Gilbert Van Hassel.

van Baardwijk was deputy CEO and chief operating officer (COO), while Van Hassel had served as Robeco CEO since September 2016.

van Baardwijk joined Robeco in 2006 and held various positions ranging from head of operational risk management to chief information officer.

Part of Robeco’s executive committee since 2015, van Baardwijk played an important role in developing and executing Robeco’s corporate strategy for 2021 to 2025 and was responsible for leading several transitions.

Van Hassel would relocate back to the US where he would assume a senior role for ORIX Group based in New York.

van Baardwijk said: “It is an honour to be appointed CEO of Robeco. I am very excited to lead Robeco and proud to add to its long history that goes back for 90 years of serving clients.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and I personally stand for. I look forward to further driving Robeco’s strategic 2021-2025 agenda, to build on the momentum we have and to accelerate growth in all our key strengths.”

Van Hassel said: “I am very grateful for my tenure at Robeco and to have had the opportunity to lead such an incredibly skilled organization with so many bright and talented people.

“Robeco is in a great place and with Karin, I have the utmost confidence that Robeco and its clients are in good hands.

“To be able to fill this position from our own ranks underlines the strength of our organization. I am thankful for the position that ORIX Group has offered me to share my experience and to further build its global business. I also look forward to being reunited with my family.”