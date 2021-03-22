Resolution Capital adds two senior analysts

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Resolution Capital has appointed experienced infrastructure analysts, Mark Jones and Sarah Lau, as senior investment analysts.

Jones joined from 4D Infrastructure where he was senior equity analyst – listed infrastructure and utilities.

Before 4D, he was vice president and equity analyst at Goldman Sachs with coverage of Australian listed infrastructure and utilities.

Lau was previously an analyst in the global listed infrastructure team at HRL Morrison and Co, and prior to that was a long-standing analyst at Ausbil Investment Management.

The two appointments brought Resolution Capital’s investment team to 15 members.

Andrew Parsons, Resolution Capital chief investment officer, said the experience of Lau and Jones bolstered the firm’s team of analysts.

“Resolution Capital has been investing in listed real estate for more than two decades,” Parsons said.

“We are expanding our team in order to dedicate considerable resources to identifying opportunities in listed infrastructure securities, thereby affording clients with a broader range of assets with attractive attributes including high quality tangible assets and inflation protected cashflows.”