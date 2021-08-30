Realside appoints investment director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Realside Financial Group has said that business momentum has sparked a number of appointments, including Justin Lal who has been appointed the group’s new investment director.

A specialist investment boutique said the appointments would support its continued growth, given the growing appetite from wholesale and sophisticated investors across its off market debt and equity investment expertise.

In his new role, Lal would be responsible for driving the strong performance of the Realside’s Capital Flagship Fund, with a focus on specialised debt investment opportunities.

Lal joined from Goldman Sachs’ where he served as an executive director in its principal investment area, known as the special situations group. Additionally, he has extensive origination and asset management experience in both corporate and real estate investments and was part of the leadership team that deployed and managed over $6 billion in private debt and equity investments.

According to Realside, his experience and networks would provide additional depth to the existing Realside team in originating, structuring, and executing on new investment opportunities.

At the same time, Realside announced the appointments of Bibiana Yeung and Katrina Christie as finance manager and client investment solutions director, respectively.

“Katrina, Bibiana and Justin join a senior team with a combined 100 years’ solving complex investment problems and generating investor returns from quality off-market opportunities,” Realside’s managing partner Alex Hone said.

“Their appointments will further strengthen our investment focus to ensure that each element of price, return and risk meets the strict criteria we apply to drive optimal client results.”

Realside was a specialist investment boutique focused on providing access to private market investment opportunities across direct commercial property and private debt.