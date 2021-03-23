Praemium appoints two

Praemium has appointed HUB24’s head of strategic sales, Shane Muscat, into the same role, as well as Dale Wright to the southern region sales team.

Wright was appointed to the Praemium southern region sales team and joined from Centrepoint Alliance where he was national sales manager for the Ventura managed account portfolios.

Muscat said: “Praemium has been really building its brand and momentum in recent times. I took my time in looking for a new direction and Praemium’s market-leading proprietary technology, institutional-grade tax engine and capability to handle managed accounts, across both custody and non-custody, puts Praemium ahead of what others are aspiring to do for private wealth and independent financial advice firms”.

Mat Walker, Praemium’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are very pleased to have Shane and Dale join the Praemium sales team and add further experience to the team which has steadily attracted experienced, senior talent as part of a strategic investment in sales over the last two years to support the growing base of advice firms embracing Praemium’s platform of everything.

“Shane brings a great understanding of the needs of large and small IFA firms from his time at HUB24 and Colonial First Wrap and will work closely with me and our head of distribution Martin Morris to further build our footprint in the market.”