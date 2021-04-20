Perks Private Wealth appoints investment chair

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Privately-owned South Australian wealth advisory firm Perks Private Wealth has appointed Christo Hall as chair of the investment committee.

Hall would join at the start of May and had over 30 years’ experience in senior roles with organisations such as BlackRock and Argo Investments.

As well as having served on numerous investment committees in the past, he was currently the chief investment officer at Ellerston Capital.

Simon Hele, Perks Private Wealth head, said the appointment reinforced the firm’s commitment to further building out its investment research capabilities and continuing to enhance its innovation in investment strategies in the South Australian market.

“In recent years, we’ve seen in-house investment research and wealth advice capabilities drop away across Australia,” Hele said.

“At Perks Private Wealth, we see strength and depth in these areas as key points of difference that benefit our clients through the level of sophistication in our advice and the diversity of market information that we have access to.

“We’ve been in the market for an investment committee chair of Christo’s calibre for nearly two years, so securing his services represents a key strategic step for Perks Private Wealth.”

Hall said he hoped to leverage his experiences in Australia and abroad to help expand the investment opportunities available to Perks Private Wealth clients.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve had exposure to a wide range of markets and investment opportunities beyond typical asset classes, such as equity markets and property,” Hall said.

“What really attracted me to Perks Private Wealth was the opportunity to share these learnings with their impressive investment committee and continue to build on the firm’s in-house research capabilities, which is an expertise very few firms in South Australia possess.”

“Ultimately, my ambition is to help Perks Private Wealth continue to expand its depth and breadth of wealth advice by helping open doors to a wider range of investment opportunities, whether that be in private equity, co-investing or even start-up funding.”