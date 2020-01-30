Perennial hires two

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Boutique fund manager Perennial Value Management has appointed David Redford-Bell as senior investment specialist and Marjon Crandall as head of researcher and consultant relationships.

Based in Queensland, Redford-Bell’s role would be pivotal in meeting the wealth creation needs of retail clients in the state, with a focus on the distribution through intermediary relationships including independent financial advisers, dealer groups and platforms.

He brought 17 years’ experience in financial services and previously worked in senior distribution and business development roles at QIC, UBS and BlackRock.

Crandall would be based in the Sydney office and would work closely with the investment teams.

She brought 17 years’ experience as a senior research analyst to her new role at Perennial, having previously spent nine years at Perpetual Investments as the research relationship manager.

Both new hires would work across three of Perennial’s specialist investment boutiques: Perennial, Daintree and Fairlight.