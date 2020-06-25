Northern Trust AM expands client relationship team

Northern Trust Asset Management has appointed Benjamin Heng as an associate relationship manager, increasing its Melbourne-based client team.
Heng joined from Dimensional Fund Advisers where he spent the last two years working in a range of investment management roles, most recently as an associate supporting its global client group.
He would report to Ann-Marie Gary, head of relationship management for Northern Trust Asset Management in Australia.
In his new role, Heng would be responsible for delivering a positive client experience using the company’s diverse solutions and insights to professional investors in Australia and New Zealand.
