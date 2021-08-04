Natixis IM appoints global head of sustainable investing

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) has appointed Nathalie Wallace as global head of sustainable investing, effective 1 September.

She joined from Mirova US, an affiliate of Natixis IM, where she was head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and development.

She had also served as French Foreign Trade Advisor from 2014 to 2020 and was a member of the CFA Institute’s ESG Technical Committee.

Wallace would be responsible for driving Natixis IM’s ESG commitments across its distribution network, its affiliate managers and through its participation in industry-wide initiatives.

She would lead Natixis IM’s growth in all aspects of sustainable investment, working closely with the firm’s affiliate managers to ensure that all affiliates become signatories to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment by 2024.

She would also focus on supporting clients on their ESG journey from early-stage ESG integration to allocation to impact investing.

Wallace would report to Joseph Pinto, head of distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific, and would be based in Boston.

Natixis IM targeted to have €600 billion ($963 billion) of its assets under management (AUM), equivalent to around 50% of the total, invested in the sustainable or impact investing category by 2024.

Tim Ryan, Natixis Investment Managers chief executive, said: “Having most recently worked at Mirova, our dedicated sustainable investment affiliate, Nathalie, with her deep knowledge and long industry experience, is ideally placed to lead our strategy to support clients in their journey to align their ESG beliefs with their investment goals, and to help us further our contribution to the transition to a more sustainable global economy”.