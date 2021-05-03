MLC Life appoints product, pricing and retail insurance proposition PM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

MLC Life Insurance has appointed Bozenna Hinton as its new general manager – product, pricing and retail insurance proposition.

Hinton would report directly to chief life insurance officer, Michael Rogers, and become a member of the life insurance team.

She would be responsible for ensuring the sustainability of MLC Life Insurance’s portfolio, which included the new income protection product to be launched later this year.

Hinton was most recently the head of portfolio management – individual life at TAL, where she was responsible for overseeing the commercial performance of the retail and direct businesses.

She had more than 20 years’ experience in the life insurance industry, which included in roles spanning customer retention, claims and underwriting insights, pricing, analytics, and portfolio management.

She had also spent a significant portion of her career in actuarial consulting for Trowbridge Consulting and Ernst & Young.

Hinton was currently the chair of the International Committee for the Actuaries Institute of Australia.

She had also been chair of the International Actuarial Association (IAA) Education Committee since 2016.

Rogers said Hinton was a highly qualified and experienced insurance industry professional with a passion for driving great customer outcomes, backed by her extensive experience and expertise in several areas of life insurance.

“These attributes are especially important for us as we seek to enhance our customer and partner experiences particularly in licensee and adviser markets,” Rogers said.