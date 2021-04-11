Michael Ohlsson takes partnership in Evergreen

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Funds management industry veteran, Michael Ohlsson, has become part of Evergreen Consultants as an executive director and partner in the business.

Evergreen Consultants founder and director, Angela Ashton, said the company was currently going through a significant growth phase.

In his new role, Ohlsson would be responsible for operations, sales and marketing, allowing Ashton to focus on her investment leadership role.

At the same time the company announced the recruitment of Lia Gunawan as the strategic partnerships manager, reporting to Ohlsson.