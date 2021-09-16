Metrics hires sustainability-focused investment director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Metrics Credit Partners, one of Australia’s biggest non-bank corporate lenders, has announced the appointment of Alison Chan as investment director, sustainable finance, a move it says will intensify its focus on sustainability.

The firm also appointed Lalit Barhate and Luke Adams to the corporate office as director, internal audit and group treasurer, finance and fund accounting, respectively.

Chan, who was previously director of sustainable finance at National Australia Bank, would be responsible for developing Metrics’ sustainable finance strategies to support the global transition to a low carbon economy.

In 2018, Chan was named Governance Professional of the Year by ICSA: The Governance Institute, for her commitment to good governance and her innovative and effective approaches to lasting improvements to governance.

Metrics managing partner, Andrew Lockhart, said: “We are thrilled Alison has joined our team to help enhance and deliver our sustainability vision. Her experience working with infrastructure owners in Sydney and London with their transition to a low carbon economy will be key as we continue to evolve our approach to environmental, social and governance [ESG] integration.

“All three bring extensive industry experience and position us well for continued growth.”