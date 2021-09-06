Merlon appoints sustainability manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Fidante Partners supported boutique Australian equity fund manager Merlon Capital Partners has appointed Rebecca El-Khoury as sustainability manager.

She would support efforts to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) related matters across its Australian equity funds, including the Merlon Australian Share Income fund.

El-Khoury joined from TransGrid where she was a sustainability manager within the corporate strategy and sustainability team.

Prior to this, she held roles at Deloitte Access Economics, the Australian Taxation Office and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Lead portfolio manager, Neil Margolis, said El-Khoury’s appointment was aligned with Merlon’s culture of thinking and acting as long-term owners of businesses.

“ESG related matters are becoming increasingly important in assessing potential and monitoring existing investments,” Margolis said.

“Further, the skills required to develop a deep understanding of ESG related issues and coordinate engagement activities is becoming increasingly specialised and resource intensive.

“We are excited to work with Rebecca to further develop and implement our ESG philosophy and processes.”

As of 30 June, 2021, Merlon managed approximately $1 billion on behalf of institutional investors, charities and endowments, and retail investors.