Mercer makes two leadership appointments

Mercer has appointed Helen Murdoch as sales and commercial acceleration leader and Saranne Brodrick as chief strategy officer.

Murdoch would commence in June and would be responsible for the growth agenda of the business.

She joined from MLC where she held the role of general manager – corporate superannuation for MLC Masterkey and Plum.

Murdoch would return to Mercer after previously having held leadership roles across product and investments from 2011 to 2018.

In her previous role leading Mercer’s multi-manager funds, she drove significant growth of the business’ funds under management.

Brodrick would join Mercer in April, and would be accountable for the business’ analytics, insights and strategic planning in her role as to support the firm’s sustainable growth.

She was most recently a director at Deloitte in the mergers, acquisitions, separations and integrations team, and previously held a range of senior roles at ANZ, EY and Citibank.

David Bryant, Mercer’s Pacific region president and Australia chief executive, said the newly-created roles were critical capabilities for the strategic direction of the business.

“As the opportunities in the market change, so must we,” Bryant said. “Increasingly, our clients are coming to us with complex needs, and we have the ability to add greater value by bringing the diverse capabilities and solutions across our business together.

“Helen and Saranne will oversee and drive our capabilities in sales, commercial acceleration, and strategy, so that we can better deliver a holistic offering to our clients and drive growth for the business, and for the benefit of our clients.”