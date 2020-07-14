ME Bank CEO resigns

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Just months over the uproar over ME Bank’s handling of client’s redraw facilities, the bank chief executive has announced his departure.

ME Bank chair, James Evans said the chief executive, James McPhee had resigned.

McPhee did not mention the drawdown issue but said he had decided to call time.

“In deciding to call time, I know the bank is in a strong position financially and is well placed for the future, but that the industry challenges ahead and resulting need for change, will require a long-term commitment,” he said. “After 10 and a half years as CEO, I believe now is the best time to hand over the reins to give ownership of the bank’s post-COVID strategy development and long-term execution to a new CEO.”

Evans said McPhee had requested that his resignation be effective from the end of July, which the board respected and had agreed to.

“The chief financial officer, Mr Adam Crane, has agreed to take on the role of acting CEO,” he said.