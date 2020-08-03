MBA appoints two senior managers

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Boutique fund manager Maple-Brown Abbott (MBA) has appointed Wendy Cox to the newly-created role of head of finance and HR, while Lata McNulty has been promoted to the newly-created role of chief risk officer.

Cox was most recently with RF Capital as a finance consultant and prior to that was financial controller – boutique finance at Challenger.

She had also worked with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (now known as Bank of America (BofA) and BofA Securities), Barclays Capital and Deloitte.

McNulty would transition to her new role in September for an initial six-month term and would also transition into the role of company secretary by the end of the year.

She had joined MBA in March as head of projects, and was most recently at Link Group, and RBC Investor and Treasury Services.

Cox would join on 3 August, and both would join the senior management team reporting to Sophia Rahmani, chief executive and managing director.

“Both Wendy and Lata are exceptional candidates for these roles, with diverse, global experience with a variety of top-tier firms, and exemplify the cultural attributes we seek out,” Rahmani said.

“These appointments will add further momentum to our strategy to evolve, diversify and grow.”