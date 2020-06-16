Maple-Brown Abbott appoints ESG analyst

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Maple-Brown Abbott Global Listed Infrastructure (MBA GLI) has made two new appointments in new roles: Georgia Hall as environmental, social and governance (ESG) analyst and Gitendra Pradhananga as senior research analyst.

Hall had over 10 years’ experience in financial services and was most recently senior manager, ESG and corporate responsibility, at Commonwealth Bank.

She also worked in Australia for AMP Capital and Ironbark Asset Management, and in the UK for Wellington Management and Schroders.

Pradhananga joined from Allan Gray Australia, where he was an investment analyst for over two years and previously had seven years’ experience in engineering.

Andrew Maple-Brown, co-founder and managing director, said the appointments reflected the growth in the business and increased focus on ESG considerations.

“ESG has always played an important role in the MBA GLI investment process and Georgia’s appointment will allow us to further expand our capabilities, reflecting the importance we believe that ESG factors have in long-dated assets like infrastructure,” Maple-Brown said.

“Gitendra’s appointment provides further support for our research and analysis of the transportation infrastructure sector, where he will work with co-founder and portfolio manager Steven Kempler in conducting detailed stock research.”

The new roles followed the appointment of Emma Pringle who joined earlier this month to provide maternity cover for Natasha McKean.

Pringle would focus on ESG requirements within the Australian and Asian equities strategies, as well as the Maple-Brown Abbott’s overall ESG strategy including its obligations as a signatory of the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investing.