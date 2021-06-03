Madison Financial names new GM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Clime Investment Management, which acquired Madison Financial Group in June 2020, has announced the appointment of Jaime Johns as the new general manager, effective immediately.

Johns has over 20 years’ experience in senior leadership roles and most recently she was head of advice at Madison.

Prior to joining Madison, Johns served as national network manager, Capstone Financial Planning.

Johns has also extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions for financial planning practices, business coaching and product development, in addition to involvement in industry working groups and licensee forums, the firm said.

“Clime is delighted to appoint Jaime to lead Madison in its next stage of growth. With her deep industry knowledge and experience, commitment to advice and the Madison community, Jaime is a well-respected leader and a natural choice for the role,” Clime’s chief executive Annick Donat said.

Madison provides licensing, compliance, technology and support to over 60 financial advisory firms licensed under its Australian Financial Services Licence, the firm said.

“The integration of Madison into Clime has been highly successful and enhanced our ability to support our adviser community. Having spent over five years with the business, it has been pleasing to see the success of our existing advice network, and our focus will now be on enhancing our offering and growing our client base to ensure more people are receiving best in class financial advice,” Johns said commenting on her appointment.