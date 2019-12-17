Lifespan expands compliance team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Lifespan Financial Planning has announced a compliance team expansion with two new hires, Anna Mirzoyan and Aaron Beyer, who will take the newly created roles of compliance and technical officer and compliance officer, respectively.

Both roles would be expected to underpin technical support service and compliance framework the firm offered to its clients. According to Lifespan’s chief executive, Eugene Ardino, the addition of the two new roles was a necessity due to a growing and more complex compliance demands on licensees.

Mirzoyan joined from MLC Wealth where she was a technical consultant and prior to that, she worked at Fiducian Financial Services.

Following this, Beyer joined from Shaw and Partners where he was responsible for conducting compliance audits for brokers and planners and vetting statements of advice (SOA). Prior to this, he held a number of adviser support roles.

“The compliance regime for planners has become much more demanding in the wake of Hayne Royal Commission,” Ardino said.

“Licensees have a duty to their authorised representatives to stay on top of the changes, and the only way to do that is to strengthen the compliance function.”