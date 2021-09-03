Leadership changes at AMP

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP has made several changes to its executive committee ahead of its demerger from AMP Capital Markets.

AMP Bank’s managing director, Sean O’Malley, would report directly to chief executive, Alexis George, as group executive of AMP Bank. He had worked at AMP since 2013 and was appointed managing director in April 2021.

In people and corporate affairs, Helen Livesey would leave the executive team after five years.

Replacing her as chief people officer would be Rebecca Nash, who currently worked as group director – people and culture and had joined the firm in April 2020.

The firm would also appoint a chief technology officer (CTO) to join its executive committee, reflecting the role data would play in the firm’s future operating model.

A search for this person was underway and would consider internal and external candidates.

George, who took over as chief executive from Francesco De Ferrari at the start of August, said: “These changes put in place the AMP Limited executive structure we need to deliver the separation and demerger of AMP Capital private markets, while continuing to drive our growth agenda in banking and wealth.

“I’m delighted to have leaders of Sean and Rebecca’s calibre joining the leadership team and playing key roles in accelerating the rebuild of AMP. I also look forward to welcoming a CTO to fast-track our digital and data strategy which will underpin our future service offerings, improve outcomes for our customers and drive agility and efficiency though the business.

“I also want to thank Helen Livesey for her invaluable contribution to AMP. She has led People and Corporate Affairs with the utmost integrity and commitment through a challenging period. While we are disappointed to see her leave, we wish her well in her new endeavours.”