Kaplan to provide data science training

Financial services education provider Kaplan Professional has teamed up with data science training provider Metis to deliver online programs in Australia.

Metis had over five years’ experience delivering data science courses in the US and had expanded into Europe and the Middle East.

Kaplan would make the following live online programs available, which covered all levels of data science experience:

Beginner python and math for data science (beginner), from May 2020;

Introduction to data science (intermediate), q3 2020;

Data science bootcamp (intermediate to advanced), 2021.

The beginner python and math for data science program would be offered with bi-weekly classes over a six-week period, followed by introduction to data science later in the tear.

The full-time, immersive data science bootcamp was planned for 2021, which would offer daily classes with live online instruction, real-time support and interaction with classmates over a 12-week period.

Brian Knight, Kaplan chief executive, said the impacts of COVID-19 meant it was important to provide Australians with as many opportunities as possible to upskill or re-skill online.

“Data science has now become a desired skill set, with many organisations across a range of industries integrating analytics capabilities with business operations,” Knight said.

“These online programs are ideal for individuals who wish to upskill or reskill, providing new career opportunities or progression.

“Kaplan Professional is proud to team up with Metis to make live online data science programs available in Australia, providing practical and applied learning with active class engagement under a trusted domestic and global brand.”

Jason Moss, Metis president and founder, said the live online format allowed individuals to attend classes from anywhere with a stable internet connection and provides real-time interaction with their instructor.

“Metis is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET), so we are the first full-time, immersive data science bootcamp to receive this accreditation,” Moss said.

“We have to adhere to high levels of standards, including demanding review and approval of curriculum, instructional personnel, instructional delivery, and admissions and student service.”

Metis’ instructors were experienced data science practitioners with advanced degrees that had held senior positions at global firms.