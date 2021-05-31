JPMAM appoints APAC sustainable investing lead

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has appointed Tomomi Shimada as lead APAC sustainable investing strategist.

Shimada would lead region-wide commercial efforts and would be responsible for working with key regional teams across the business to help advance JPMAM’s efforts to promote and manage sustainable investing solutions.

She would focus on working with clients to drive the growth of JPMAM’s sustainable investing capabilities, including contributing to product development and investor education initiatives.

Shimada was previously working as a EMEA sustainable investing strategist with the firm based in London and relocate to Hong Kong for the new role.

Since joined JPMAM in 2010 held a variety of investment stewardship and client adviser roles in London and Tokyo.

Based in Hong Kong, she would report to Jennifer Wu, global head of sustainable investing.

“With a dedicated and growing team on the ground in Asia, working closely with our portfolio managers and research analysts across the region who are focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG), as well as partnering with clients to deliver innovative solutions and impacts, we are excited about continuing to strengthen our ongoing commitment to sustainability,” Wu said.