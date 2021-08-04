Jo-Anne Bloch appointed to CFS boards

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Mercer’s Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed to Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFSIL) and Avanteos Investments Limited (AIL) boards as an independent non-executive director.

Bloch was most recently executive director of Mercer Australia and Mercer Financial Advice. She was also a director of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

CFSIL and AIL acting chair, Greg Cooper, said: “Jo-Anne brings a wealth of experience to CFS. She is a results-orientated senior executive and director who has successfully led cross-functional, high-performance teams across a broad range of businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

“Her appointment also reflects our commitment to diversity on our boards, something that we are continually striving to improve at all levels throughout the organisation.”

CFS noted that chief executive of CFS Superannuation, Kelly Power, would also join the boards which would bring a majority of female directors to the boards.