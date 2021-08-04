Jo-Anne Bloch appointed to CFS boards

By Jassmyn Goh

5 August 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Mercer’s Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed to Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFSIL) and Avanteos Investments Limited (AIL) boards as an independent non-executive director.

Bloch was most recently executive director of Mercer Australia and Mercer Financial Advice. She was also a director of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

CFSIL and AIL acting chair, Greg Cooper, said: “Jo-Anne brings a wealth of experience to CFS. She is a results-orientated senior executive and director who has successfully led cross-functional, high-performance teams across a broad range of businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Related News:

“Her appointment also reflects our commitment to diversity on our boards, something that we are continually striving to improve at all levels throughout the organisation.”

CFS noted that chief executive of CFS Superannuation, Kelly Power, would also join the boards which would bring a majority of female directors to the boards.




Read more about:
colonial first state
CFS
Avanteos
mercer
Jo-Anne Bloch
ASFA

Recommended for you

Money Management announces new editor

Read more

intelliflo appoints MLC’s Geoff Rogers as head of Australia

Read more

Former bank CEO appointed to AMP board

Read more

Natixis IM appoints CEO

Read more

Author

Comments

Comments

Submitted by Bozo on Thu, 2021-08-05 08:43

Lucky its not BT Panoroma! Down for days, at what point does the Regulator step in there, problems must be way deeper than what they are letting on

Add new comment