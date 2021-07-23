Janus Henderson appoints global COO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Janus Henderson has appointed James Lowry to the newly-created role of global chief operating officer (COO).

Lowry had over 25 years of industry experience and joined from State Street where he currently held the position of COO of State Street Alpha, State Street’s front-to-back investment management platform division.

Lowry would join the firm on 1 October, 2021, based in London, and would report to Dick Weil, Janus Henderson chief executive.

Lowry said: “In my new role I will be focusing on delivering innovative processes to continue to enhance existing frameworks and use my experience in operations and technology to build out the next generation of data-driven, customer-centric operating models”.